Massive booms felt from Myrtle Beach to northern New Hanover County

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Residents from Myrtle Beach to Ogden reportedly experienced loud booms Thursday night.
WECT received dozens of calls and messages from people in Monkey Junction, Southport, Ogden and beyond who felt large sonic booms that shook their homes around 7 p.m.
Meteorologist Eric Davis says there were no official reports of an earthquake in the area from the US Geological Survey.
Law enforcement also confirmed they’ve received calls about the booms Thursday. Southport Police Chief Todd Coring says while officers have checked the area, they have found no emergencies.
According to the US Geological Survey, the term “Seneca Guns” is commonly used to describe the roaring, loud detonations residents have reportedly heard along the Carolina coast. Sometimes the booms can be traced to man made things like explosions, earthquakes or construction, but others remain a mystery.
