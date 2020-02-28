Lawsuit against New Hanover County Schools garners ‘exceptional case’ designation

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - An order from the Chief Justice of the NC Supreme Court has officially classified the lawsuit against New Hanover County Schools as an “exceptional case.”
The complexity of the case, the amount of pre-trial discovery required and the number of parties involved are all factors considered when deciding whether or to grant a case exceptional status under Rule 2.1.
The designation removes the case from the New Hanover County tracking system and allows the state supreme court to assign a dedicated judge to the case. Judge Phyllis Gorham, one of the senior resident judges of the NC Superior Court, has been assigned to the case.
The lawsuit was filed last July and alleges top administrators in the school district failed to act on information about potential wrongdoing by former teacher Michael Kelly. The New Hanover County School Board, Dr. Tim Markley and Dr. Rick Holliday are all named in the civil suit.
Kelly entered guilty pleas to 59 charges, including sexual exploitation of minor, indecent liberties with a student and indecent liberties with a child in June of 2019.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.