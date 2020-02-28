Have questions about the COVID-19 coronavirus? Here are some answers.

As this virus becomes more widespread in the United States, it would actually be a disservice for people to overreact to those kind of symptoms and immediately flock to emergency departments or urgent care centers. I think our national strategy around dealing with a widespread virus will be for patients to stay home with self-quarantine until enough time goes by that they can move back out into the public. I think one of the important strategies for controlling this ultimately is going to be what the CDC is calling “aggressive home containment.” So I don't think we want to encourage people to seek medical care for mild respiratory symptoms.