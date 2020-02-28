First Alert Forecast: cold close to February, changes for start March

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Friday to you and thanks for checking into your First Alert Forecast! A buckle in the polar jet stream flow will support slightly cooler-than-average temperatures across the Cape Fear Region this weekend, so have your jacket ready to go for:
- highs in the brisk upper 50s Friday.
- lows in the frosty middle 30s early Saturday morning.
- highs in the cool middle and upper 50s for Saturday and Sunday afternoons.
- a shot at freezing-cold lows in the upper 20s or lower 30s overnight Saturday into early Sunday.
Rain chances will rest comfortably near 0% for most of the weekend. However, a pair of speedy upper-level disturbances may be able to scrape together enough moisture for a stray shower or rogue flurry. Timing would be Friday evening and Saturday afternoon.
Expect changes next week as a jet stream ridge introduces warmer temperatures and more substantial rain chances. Catch details in your seven-day forecast for Wilmington right here or in a ten-day forecast for whatever location you choose on your WECT Weather App!
