‘A display of soft pornography’: 47 North Carolinians complain to FCC about J-Lo, Shakira Super Bowl halftime show

“I’m so disappointed in the NFL, Pepsi, and Fox Sports for their raunchy, low-class half-time show,” a viewer from Monroe, NC, wrote. “For so many of us, the Super Bowl is a family entertainment affair and is no place for stripper poles, crotch-grabbing, and hyper-sexualization. My family and I literally said to one another, ‘What the hell were they thinking?’, and then we turned off our TV.”