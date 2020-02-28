Deadly shooting of suspect in Elizabethtown hostage standoff was justified, district attorney rules

ELIZABETHTOWN, N.C. (WECT) - The SBI and the district attorney’s office have ruled that the use of deadly force back in November during a hostage situation in Elizabethtown was justified and “entirely appropriate under the circumstances.”
No officers will be charged for the deadly shooting.
The three hour long standoff with Lance Edward Smith began after he took a female hostage and held a gun to her head. Multiple law enforcement agencies showed up to peacefully resolve the dispute, but minutes after Smith let the victim go, he exchanged gunfire with police and died from his injuries the next day.
According to a release from the Bladen County District Attorney’s Office, the victim was a female acquaintance that had taken out a domestic violence protection order against Smith.
On November 22, Smith tracked the woman to a home on North Owen Street, removed her from the home and held her at gunpoint in a vehicle. The investigation found Smith positioned the victim in front of himself during the standoff, using her body as a human shield, while putting the gun to her head and threatening to pull the trigger.
After he released the victim, law enforcement ordered Smith to put down his weapon. Smith ignored officers’ commands, emerged from the vehicle and fired multiple shots at the officers.
Law enforcement returned fire. Approximately 65 shots were fired by nine officers, investigators found.
Smith was struck six times and suffered wounds to the chest, abdomen, hand, and legs.
Following the shooting, Smith collapsed in front of a wooded area and EMS responded to treat his wounds. A .38 revolver with five spent shell casings was found next to Smith.
“I am grateful for the skill and professionalism of all officers involved,” District Attorney Jon David said in the press release. “Although the incident ultimately ended in the death of Mr. Smith, the outcome could have been far worse save for the heroic actions of the officers. The law enforcement officers on scene are to be commended for negotiating the peaceful surrender of the female hostage.”
