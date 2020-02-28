Child hit by truck, seriously injured while waiting for school bus in Lancaster County

LANCASTER, S.C. (WBTV) - A 7-year-old girl waiting was hit by a truck and seriously injured while waiting for the school bus in a Lancaster County neighborhood Friday morning, officials say.
The incident happened around 6:30 a.m. on Kershaw Camden Highway in the Pleasant Hill neighborhood.
According to Emergency Management officials, the girl suffered serious injuries after being hit by the truck. The girl was taken to the hospital for treatment.
Highway Patrol is handling the investigation.
The girl’s grandmother was reportedly with the girl when she was hit.
No further details were provided.
