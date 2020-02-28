2 charged with selling narcotics in Columbus County

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Two suspected drug dealers are behind bars following an undercover investigation by the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office.
According to a news release, vice and narcotics detectives were alerted to suspicious activity at a home on Villa Drive in the New Hope community.
Investigators made controlled purchases of narcotics from Lamar Parker, 18, of Whiteville, and Draquawn Williams, 20, of Whiteville, while at the home.
The Special Operations Unit with the sheriff’s office later executed a search warrant at the same residence and seized an undisclosed amount of heroin, cocaine, methamphetamine, amphetamines, marijuana, and suboxone.
Parker was charged with two counts of sell/deliver a schedule I controlled substance, four counts of possession with intent to sell/deliver a schedule III controlled substance, and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia. He was given a $1.25 million bond.
Williams was charged with one count of sell/deliver a schedule I controlled substance, and one count of maintaining a dwelling for a controlled substance. He was given a $500,000 bond.
