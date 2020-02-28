Brothers plead guilty to 2017 Pender County murder

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Two brothers have been sentenced for shooting and killing Deonte Jamal Pearsall, a 23-year-old from Willard.
Brett Young of Teachey pleaded guilty to second degree murder Friday in Pender County Superior Court and was sentenced for 25-31 years in prison.
Austin Young agreed to cooperate with law enforcement and pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter Friday. He was sentenced to up to 7 years in prison.
Both men have been behind bars since the shooting in June of 2017.
Investigators say the brothers traveled from Duplin County to northern Pender County to sell marijuana to the victim, Deonte Pearsall, and his brother.
Deonte, who was unarmed, reportedly robbed Austin Young of the marijuana and ran off. Brett Young shot Deonte twice in the back with an AR - 15 from 40 yards away. When Deonte fell, the Young brothers approached the victim, who was still breathing, and took the drugs back.
The Youngs tried to escape the area, but were detained at gunpoint by an off-duty Wallace police officer.
Pearsall died at the scene.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.