Boil water advisory scheduled for community along Carolina Beach Road

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Residents of the Meridian at Fairview Park Apartments and several homes nearby have been notified of a precautionary boil water advisory scheduled for next week.
CFPUA has scheduled a precautionary boil water advisory starting at 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 3, for 3900 to 4500 Carolina Beach Road and 4605 Fairview Drive.
The advisory will remain in place while crews replace broken valves in the water system.
Experts say periods of low or no pressure in the water distribution system increase the potential for back siphonage and introduction of bacteria into the water system.
Under a boil water advisory, customers are asked to boil their water for one minute, then allow it to cool prior to consumption. They also may use another water source such as bottled water.
