Works from female filmmakers showcased at upcoming festival
Films from female directors will be screened at a festival that celebrates stories that come from a woman’s perspective (Source: Pexels)
By Ashlea Kosikowski | February 27, 2020 at 11:49 AM EST - Updated February 27 at 11:49 AM

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Films from female directors will be screened at a festival that celebrates stories that come from a woman’s perspective.

The Wilmington Female Filmmakers Collective will host its annual Cinema Sisters International Film Festival March 6 and 7.

According to the group, less than 10% of all films are made by women. This festival gives female filmmakers a chance to empower one another and find a supportive creative community. The group hopes to expand women’s contributions to filmmaking.

Congratulations! "When We Swim", Portlynn Tagavi. Official Selection, Cinema Sisters International Film Festival 2020. March 6 & 7

Posted by Wilmington Female Filmmakers' Collective - Wilmffilm on Wednesday, February 26, 2020

Congratulations! "Super Special", Ashley Williams. Official Selection, Cinema Sisters International Film Festival. March 6 & 7

Posted by Wilmington Female Filmmakers' Collective - Wilmffilm on Saturday, February 22, 2020

The short films in the festival include narratives, documentaries, experimental, animation and more.

