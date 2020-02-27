Works from female filmmakers showcased at upcoming festival

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Films from female directors will be screened at a festival that celebrates stories that come from a woman’s perspective.
The Wilmington Female Filmmakers Collective will host its annual Cinema Sisters International Film Festival March 6 and 7.
According to the group, less than 10% of all films are made by women. This festival gives female filmmakers a chance to empower one another and find a supportive creative community. The group hopes to expand women’s contributions to filmmaking.
The short films in the festival include narratives, documentaries, experimental, animation and more.
For tickets, click here.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.