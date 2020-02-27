WECT to air Battle of Forks Road documentary

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - It is one of the most significant parts of Wilmington’s history, yet the Battle of Forks Road remains, surprisingly, an unknown story.
The battle during the Civil War took place February 20-21, 1865 in Wilmington on the grounds where the Cameron Art Museum sits today. The United States Colored Troops (USCT) fought for the Union Army against the Confederate Army. The battle was won by the colored troops and led to the fall of Wilmington.
The victory would have a tremendous impact on the Cape Fear region and its future. Many of the African-American soldiers who fought in the battle were native to this area, and after the war, many stayed and raised their families here.
A documentary entitled Battle of Forks Rd. details what happened on the grounds of the Cameron Art Museum in 1865. It features interviews with Chris Fonveille, a leading historian of the Battle of Forks Road.
WECT will air the documentary Thursday, February 27 at 5:30 p.m..
