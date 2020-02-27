1 taken to hospital after shooting at Houston Moore

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Police say a person was taken to the hospital Wednesday night after they were shot at Houston Moore.
Wilmington officers were called about the shooting around 9:30 p.m.
The 28-year-old male victim sustained non-life threatening injuries and is being treated at New Hanover Regional Medical Center.
No information has been released on any arrests connected to the incident.
This case is still under investigation. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact WPD at (910)-343-3609 or use tip708.com for anonymous methods.
