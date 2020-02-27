Sheriff: Jury duty scammers pretending to be Brunswick County deputies

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Officials with the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office are warning residents that a jury duty scam is making the rounds again.
The scammers are using real names associated with the sheriff’s office and spoofing phone numbers that appear to be from the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office. The scammer then says the resident failed to show up for jury duty and must pay a fee or be arrested.
“Please share this information with friends, family, and neighbors - especially our senior citizens who are many times more vulnerable to these types of scams,” the sheriff’s office stated in a Facebook post.
The sheriff’s office says residents should be suspicious of anyone who calls you and demands money or personal information.
If you receive such a call, hang up and contact your local law enforcement agency.
