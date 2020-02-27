One man hospitalized after shooting in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Police say one man was sent to the hospital after a shooting on Glenn St. in Wilmington early Thursday morning.
According to a spokesperson with the Wilmington Police Department, the shooting happened in the 1300 block of Glenn St. around 12:25 a.m.
One man, who has not been identified, was found with injuries and was brought to New Hanover Regional Medical Center. His condition is unknown at this time.
This is a developing story. WECT will provide updates as they become available.
