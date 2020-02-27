North Carolina spa owner charged with indecent exposure

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (AP) - Police in North Carolina say the owner of a spa and massage parlor has been charged with exposing himself to at least 10 customers over a two-year period.
Jacksonville Police said in a statement Wednesday that 45-year-old Brandyn Scott Miller has been charged with 14 counts of indecent exposure. Investigators say the instances happened at Rooted in Wellness, his Jacksonville massage, acupuncture and yoga business.
Miller was booked into jail and released on a $2,000 secured bond.
It’s unclear whether he has an attorney who can comment on his behalf.
