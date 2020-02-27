N.C. health officials report 15 new flu deaths, 115 for season

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolina health officials reported 15 new flu deaths in the week ending on Feb. 22, according to the State Department of Health and Human Services.
Seventeen new deaths had been reported in the week prior. One of those deaths was a child under the age of 17, records show. The most recent report brings the season’s total to 115.
The CDC says symptoms of the flu include:
- A fever of 100.4F/38C degrees or higher or feeling feverish (not everyone with the flu has a fever)
- A cough and/or sore throat
- A runny or stuffy nose
- Headaches and/or body aches
- Chills
- Fatigue
- Nausea, vomiting and/or diarrhea (most common in children)
State health officials said the best way to avoid getting the flu is to get a flu shot.
Contact your health care provider or visit vaccinefinder.org to find a convenient location to get a flu vaccination near you.
