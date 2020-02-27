Miss America Talent Winner makes her Thalian Hall debut in Opera House Theatre Company’s ‘The Sound of Music’

By Ashlea Kosikowski | February 27, 2020 at 5:51 PM EST - Updated February 27 at 5:51 PM

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Former Ms. North Carolina, Elizabeth Stovall, makes her Thalian Hall stage debut when Opera House Theatre Company’s production of The Sound of Music opens on Thurs., Feb. 27.

Stovall, 26, who has a Masters in Vocal Performance from the University of Tennessee, is a voice instructor at UNCW. She was the Talent Winner the year she competed for Miss America. In The Sound of Music, Stovall stars as Maria.

Ray Kennedy, the show’s director, is excited about the cast of the production and he’s excited for audiences to hear the music and vocals in the show.

“We have a cast of some of the finest singers I have ever worked with in my career!” he said.

The Rodgers and Hammerstein favorite contains some of the most memorable songs, including My Favorite Things, Do-Ri-Me and So Long, Farewell.

“They were, perhaps, the greatest musical theatre writing duos ever,” said Kennedy.

He also thinks the story will resonate with audiences.

“The show is a classic but its message of rejecting the Nazi’s resonates perhaps more today with so many hate fringe groups in the world,” Kennedy said.

Kennedy said the set, which includes the Alps, is ready to wow.

“We have a beautiful set which is unlike any set I have seen in Wilmington, with beautiful imagery and a stained glass motif,” he said.

