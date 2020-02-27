Marchtoberfest to bring a taste of Germany to Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Marchtoberfest, a German-themed beer festival, will bring hundreds out to enjoy live music, German food, festival games and craft beer.
The event, at the Wilmington Convention Center on Sat., March 7, will benefit the Steve Haydu St. Patrick’s Lo Tide Fund, which raises money for New Hanover County residents struggling financially due to a cancer diagnosis.
More than 40 North Carolina breweries are participating in the festival.
Beer lovers have a chance to win two tickets to Oktoberfest 2020 in Munich, Germany, including airfare, hotel accommodations, and passes to Oktoberfest.
A small portion of the proceeds from Marctoberfest will go to the North Carolina Craft Brewers Guild, a not-for-profit organization whose mission is to advance the interests of the craft breweries of North Carolina and to promote North Carolina craft beer.
Tickets and more information can be found here: https://marchtoberfestilm.com/
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.