Get ideas for your garden during greenhouse tours this weekend

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - You’re invited to tour greenhouses throughout the Cape Fear during a event this weekend that will give you inspiration for your garden.
The Hobby Greenhouse Club will hold its 30th Anniversary Greenhouse Tour on Sat., Feb. 29.
The tour begins at the Arboretum Auditorium, 6206 Oleander Drive, Wilmington. Details on where the self-guided tour will take you will be available at the Arboretum or on the group’s website that day.
Attendees have from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. to visit the greenhouses on the tour.
The event is free but there is a raffle, which raises money for horticulture scholarships at Cape Fear Community College and Brunswick Community College.
Members of the club are free and open to those in New Hanover, Pender, and Brunswick Counties.
