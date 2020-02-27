Fort Bragg soldier charged with brutally beating elderly NC couple inside their home

We hold all Paratroopers to the highest standards. We expect all of our Paratroopers to live and abide by the Army values both in and out of uniform, and the majority of our Soldiers uphold those values on a daily basis. The alleged incident that recently took place goes against the moral and ethical standards of the Army and the 82nd Sustainment Brigade as an organization. Currently, this matter is still under investigation and is in the hands of local authorities. However, we take all allegations seriously and have the upmost [sic] confidence in the justice system and believe in due process. Our hearts go out to everyone involved in this unfortunate event and we will continue to pray for those who were injured and their families during this difficult time.

82ND AIRBORNE STATEMENT