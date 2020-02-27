Former East Bladen Eagles teammates again at UNCW

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Growing up together in Bladen County and attending East Bladen High School, Abby Ward and Lacey Suggs spent plenty of time with each other.
“We played travel soccer, softball, basketball and volleyball,” said Ward. “We played everything together. It's just like me and her… we've clicked in every sport.”
After graduating from East Bladen in 2015, Suggs joined the UNCW basketball team as a freshman walk-on. Ward, who’s a year younger, enrolled at UNCW the following year. But she waited until her junior year to join the Seahawks, following in Suggs footsteps as a walk-on.
It’s been three years since the two have played on the same team, but once reunited, they didn’t miss a beat.
“Every day me and her have the same competitive mindset,” said Suggs. “I know I’m going to get 100 percent effort from her every day at practice so that helped out the team a lot.”
“It's amazing. I like seeing her accomplish things,” added Ward. “Ever since we were little, I wanted to see her do well.”
The teammates’ connection isn’t just on the basketball court.
“She knows me she knows me well,” said Suggs. “She knows when I’m down and how to pick me up. Having that is really nice, especially when I’m not having a great day, I can always turn to her for sure.”
“I think it’s important because they know each other and pick each other up,” added UNCW coach Karen Barefoot. “Having Abby on the scout team has helped Lacey out. She’s acting out the opponent and that’s big for us.”
