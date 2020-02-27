First Alert Forecast: finally drier and chilly, too!

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Hello and thank you for checking into your First Alert Forecast! Please enjoy a bright, brisk, and cool Thursday across the Cape Fear Region with...
- more hours of sun than the previous Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday combined.
- punchy westerly winds sustained around 10 mph and with possible gusts in the 20s.
- temperatures clawing their way to afternoon highs mainly in the crisp middle 50s.
Your long-range forecast features welcome weekend dryness with one possible exception: an upper-level impulse may wring-out a stray shower or rogue flurry Saturday.
Also, be alert for possible active weather next week as a blustery March storm system will generate a chance for a gusty shower or storm by Wednesday or Thursday.
Catch these details and more in your seven-day forecast for Wilmington right here or a ten-day outlook for any location you choose on your WECT Weather App!
