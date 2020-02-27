First Alert Forecast: bright, brisk and breezy to close February

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Hello and thank you for checking into your First Alert Forecast! After a few dreary and rainy days, the sunshine has graced us with its presence today and will be shining bright for the next few days.
Temperatures will take the dive down to the 30s tonight under mostly clear skies so some areas of patchy frost will be likely as you wake up early Friday morning. With the continued chilly temperatures, isolated frosty spots will be possible Saturday and Sunday morning as well.
Overall, your weekend features welcome weekend dryness with one possible exception: an upper-level impulse may wring-out a stray shower or rogue flurry Saturday. As March begins Sunday, expect closer to normal temperatures with continued sunshine and dry conditions.
Be alert for possible active weather next week as a blustery March storm system will generate a chance for a gusty shower or storm by Wednesday or Thursday. Temperatures will trend warmer afternoon highs reach the 70s with lows in the 50s and 60s.
Catch these details and more in your seven-day forecast for Wilmington right here or a ten-day outlook for any location you choose on your WECT Weather App!
