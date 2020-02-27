Extraordinary North Carolina court review on voter ID sought

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - North Carolina Republican legislative leaders want the state’s entire Court of Appeals to hear arguments on a ruling by three of the court’s judges that set another barrier to implement voter photo identification.
House and Senate GOP leaders asked this week that all 15 judges be brought together to hear arguments and rule.
They say a three-judge panel of the appeals court got it wrong when it reversed a lower court decision and declared the photo ID requirement should be halted while a lawsuit goes to trial.
Such rehearings are permitted under a 2016 law, but the Court of Appeals has never granted one.
(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)