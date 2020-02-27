Driver charged after three workers killed at Iredell County construction site

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A driver has been charged after three workers were killed following a crash at a construction site along a highway in in Iredell County Thursday morning, according to troopers.
“I just hate that that happened. I’m extra sorry that it happened, and I can see how it can happen because it’s always something going on on the interstate," said Paris Wilson. Wilson drove through the area after the accident occurred.
The wreck happened around 3:45 a.m. on Interstate 40 westbound near mile marker 157, closing the area. Troopers say a Freightliner box truck “failed to reduce speed and struck a stationary construction vehicle that was equipped with a crash cushion and arrow board.”
Investigators say the construction vehicle’s arrow board and flashing lights were activated at the time of the crash.
Troopers say the construction vehicle was then propelled forward, striking three members of the repair crew. All three workers, identified as 20-year-old Dustin Gelinas, 21-year-old Austin Melton and 22-year-old Noah Logan Hamilton, died at the scene.
The driver of the box truck, identified by troopers as 27-year-old Logan Lee Casey, was charged with three counts of misdemeanor death by vehicle.
The box truck was owned by Triangle Central Warehouse, listed as a shipping company in Durham.
Officials say all three victims were working for a contracted guardrail repair crew identified as DBI Services.
After the crash, drivers were detoured to U.S. 64 until the road reopened around 10 a.m.
“I could see how this could happen but I feel sorry for family who lost they loved ones during that time, but it’s not shocking for it to happen," Wilson added.
