Director of assisted living facility arrested

SHALLOTTE, N.C. (WECT)-A joint investigation of stolen medications leads to several arrests.
The State Bureau of Investigations and the Shallotte Police Department investigated that 3,700 dosage units of controlled medications at Johnson Adult Care facility, known as Shallotte Assisted Living, were reported stolen.
Three employees of the facility are charged with obstruction of justice: Sandy Dossie, Tabitha Burgess, and Brittanie Corder.
As of this time, Burgess and Corder have not yet been arrested, but efforts are being made to arrest them on obstruction charges.
Dossie was arrested earlier today.
The director of the facility, Tammie Bullard and her husband, Earl Bullard, also an employee of the facility were arrested on February 21st.
Tammie Bullard was charged with felony possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, felony possession of a stolen firearm, misdemeanor possession of marijuana and misdemeanor possession of marijuana paraphernalia.
Earl Bullard was arrested for a domestic violence protective order violation, felony possession of a stolen firearm, misdemeanor possession of marijuana and misdemeanor possession of marijuana paraphernalia.
Both were booked at the Brunswick County Detention Center.
Earl Bullard received a $10,000 bond.
Tammie Bullard received a $40,000 bond.
