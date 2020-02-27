Consulting firm hired to review Wave’s operations

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A consulting firm has been hired to conduct a review and evaluation of the operations of Wave Transit.
County officials say that TransPro has been contracted to perform a 60-day diagnostic review.
According to an email from County Manager Chris Coudriet to county commissioners, TransPro has already begun its work and will attend Thursday’s Wave board meeting to provide a review of its early findings.
“The immediate work of Transpro is intended to guide the overarching reboot," Coudriet wrote. " In the interim, their work will focus on 1) establishing a budget framework for FY 21; 2) establishing parameters for consideration on the union negotiations as the agreement with the union expired last year; 3) determine if we can actually re-engage with First Transit for one year, which is the third party between Wave and the union as the contract expires June 30 of this year, and 4) offer opinion on the efficacy of Wave now and next fiscal year.”
Earlier this year, New Hanover County and City of Wilmington leaders announced they would examine the long-term future of the public transit authority.
The city and county voted to dissolve the 11-member board that was in charge of WAVE and replace the group with a new nine-member board.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.