Coastal Christian boys basketball coach Craig Wheeler steps down

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Coastal Christian High School basketball coach Craig Wheeler is stepping down.
Wheeler is the only coach in program history and helped start the team in 2007.
In his thirteen season he had an 159-166 overall record.
"I can’t say how much I have enjoyed the last 13 years at Coastal and the many great players I have been able to coach and lead,” said Wheeler. “I love the school and the program with all my heart.
Longtime assistant George Greene will take over the program.
“Coach George Greene stands for all the things we believe in,” said Wheeler. “Instilling leadership and toughness, playing the best competition we can find, developing better ball skills and life skills to make them not just better basketball players but better men.” “During the last 5 years, I have enjoyed seeing the growth of the players and the program as a whole,” added Greene. “While basketball is the platform or the vessel used to reach and connect with these young men, the most important aspect is to teach lifelong lessons.”
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.