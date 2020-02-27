Clemson faces tough test vs No. 6 Fla St.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Aamir Simms has averaged 13.1 points and 6.9 rebounds to lead the charge for the Tigers. Tevin Mack is also a top contributor, putting up 12.2 points and 5.4 rebounds per game. The Seminoles are led by Trent Forrest, who is averaging 11.7 points, 4.4 rebounds and 4.2 assists.TERRIFIC TRENT: Forrest has connected on 30 percent of the 50 3-pointers he's attempted and has gone 3 for 7 over his last three games. He's also converted 83 percent of his free throws this season.