CFPUA to begin flushing program in northern New Hanover Co.

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Crews with the Cape Fear Public Utility Authority will begin a flushing program in northern New Hanover County starting Monday, March 2.
Officials say that the flushing will conducted over about two weeks in areas served by the Richardson Water Treatment Plant ahead of a scheduled filter membrane replacement.
Water distribution systems in areas including Ogden, Porters Neck, Bayshore, and North College Road will be affected. Flushing will take place Monday through Friday between 9 p.m. and 7 a.m.
During flushing, customers may experience low water pressure, which may last for several hours. Water will remain safe to drink, officials say.
Once flushing begins, maps of impacted areas will be posted here. CFPUA also will post updated on its Facebook and Twitter pages.
