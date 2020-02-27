Celebration of life held for Kim Bland

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A celebration of life for Kim Bland was held Wednesday night at 1900 Restaurant & Lounge in Wilmington.
Two days later, authorities in Virginia arrested her roommate, Andrew Boynton, after he was found with her car. He was later extradited to New Hanover County and charged with first-degree murder.
Bland was well known in Wilmington’s film industry. Wednesday night, many past colleagues, friends and family members remembered her legacy.
“I look around here and see people from all walks of life to celebrate Kim Bland. She made that big of an impact on Wilmington,” said friend Sharon Jones.
Friends and family described her as friendly, generous, giving and full of life.
“Her life really made a difference. Her life touched so many people. We just want to give her honor and credit for all that she did for us,” Jones said.
During a toast, friends and family members took turns sharing their favorite memories of Bland.
