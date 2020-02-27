BLACK HISTORY MONTH: Panel discusses struggles African Americans in Wilmington area still face in 2020

“We can get a circle of economics in black neighborhoods where we have our groceries, clothing stores, hat stores,” Newkirk said. “I hunt down hat stores. I hunt down black-owned businesses in Wilmington. When we find those black businesses, I support them because those are the people living in the neighborhoods we say we want to build up. But when we have a chance to do it from an economic perspective, we go shop at Belks or we go shop at Dillards. I know that if me buying a shirt from you helps you pay your light bill, I’m more likely to come buy that shirt from you and think we have to think more that way. We can see some of the gentrification turn around. We can start businesses right in our store block.”