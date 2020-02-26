Woman Crush Wednesday: Wimbledon winner, WWI nurse and other fabulous females celebrated at upcoming event

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Kick off Women’s History Month by learning the HER-story of strong women who called New Hanover County home.
The Cape Fear Museum will host its Exploring Women’s History event on Sun., March 1 from 2 to 4 p.m.
Dr. Jan Davidson will lead a discussion at 2:30 PM that highlights the stories of women’s experiences in New Hanover County.
Some of the women who will be featured include Rachel Loman, World War I Army nurse, Augusta Mosely Cooper, the first black woman to run for city council, Lelia Corbin, an entrepreneur and milliner, and Althea Gibson, a barrier-breaking, Wimbledon winning tennis player.
Curator Heather Yenco will also have a special sampling of artifacts from the collection related to these women’s stories on display
The event gives visitors a chance to see more of the Museum’s historical collection and learn about the roles women played in our county over the centuries.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.