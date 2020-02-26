3 Wilmington runners score chance to make 2020 Olympics

“I’m honored for sure,” says Perkins, “I am so pumped that three women from Wilmington, North Carolina are going to be at the Olympic Trials and holding hands at the start line because that was a dream frickin’ Erin Hogston had, and made me believe it. Knowing that we are all there to grind together, to hurt together. It is nice on those days when you are struggling and you are like, ‘I don’t know if I can do this,’ but you see, well maybe not Peyton because she never even breathes hard, but me and Erin are back there struggling, and knowing we are struggling together always makes it a little easier.”