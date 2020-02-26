Wilmington actor returns to ‘Ozark’ for third season of popular Netflix show

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Carson Holmes, 17, who has a recurring role on the Netflix series Ozark, can be seen in the third season of the show, when it returns on March 27. Before that, his hometown audience can see him on stage in Opera House Theater Company’s production of The Sound of Music.
Holmes joked that he also has been known to sweep the stage at Thalian Hall, which may surprise those who have seen him on the big and small screen.
Holmes starred in Instant Family, alongside Mark Wahlberg, and Darkest Minds.
In Ozark, he stars as Three Langmore. He will travel to Hollywood to celebrate the premiere of the show next month.
While balancing acting, he’s continuing his schooling through Cape Fear Community College’s online courses.
