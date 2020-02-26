TRAFFIC UPDATE: River Road expected to reopen in late April

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The closure of a portion of River Road will last about a month longer than originally expected, according to City of Wilmington officials.
River Road has been closed near Raleigh Street since Sept. 30, 2019, so a large drainage culvert can be replaced and a CFPUA force main sewer line can be relocated.
The work was scheduled to take about six months but the road now is expected to reopen in late April.
“One of the pipes they were replacing collapsed further before they could get the new one installed,” said Malissa Talbert with the City of Wilmington. “So they had to make some modifications to the project.”
The culvert, which is located just south of the Raleigh Street, was damaged in 2017 and failed again in 2018 during Hurricane Florence.
A temporary traffic light was installed at the intersection of Sunnyvale Drive and Carolina Beach Road to accommodate for the increase in traffic, as the city set up a suggested detour down Raleigh Street and Sunnyvale.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.