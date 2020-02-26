Suspended Brunswick County Schools cafeteria worker resigns

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A cafeteria worker for Brunswick County Schools who was suspended without pay during an investigation into an unspecified “policy violation” has resigned, according to district officials.
Daniel Seamans, a spokesperson for Brunswick County Schools, said the employee submitted their resignation on Friday, Feb. 21, two days after the district publically announced that a parent had filed a complaint about the worker and an investigation was underway.
With the employee’s resignation, Seamans said the district’s investigation was concluded.
Editor’s note: WECT has decided to not name the employee since they were not charged with a crime.
In December, the same parent filed a complaint against the employee and after a joint investigation by the district and the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office, it was determined there was “no criminal activity.”
The employee was then transferred from Virginia Williamson Elementary to Bolivia Elementary following the December investigation to alleviate any additional concerns from the parent.
