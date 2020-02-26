State shuts downs Shallotte Assisted Living, citing ‘evidence of neglect’

SHALLOTTE, N.C. (WECT) - An assisted living center in Shallotte must close its doors after the NC Department of Health and Human Services suspended their license to operate Tuesday.
The letter from DHHS confirms Shallotte Assisted Living on Mulberry Street is no longer licensed to operate. Their license to operate is officially suspended at 5 p.m. Wednesday, or after the last resident placement has been arranged.
The Brunswick County Department of Social Services, DHHS and Trillium Health Resources are assisting in relocating the people who live in the facility.
The license was suspended after the state found the facility presents “an imminent danger to the health, safety and welfare of the residents and that emergency action is required to protect the residents.”
“This agency has identified the facility failed to be in substantial compliance with Rules for which they are licensed. The Department has found evidence of neglect and failure to protect residents from potential harm,” the letter from DHHS says.
The investigation into Shallotte Assisted Living was launched Feb. 19, 2020. The state identified the violations that same date and verbally notified the facility.
The assisted living center has 20 days to file an appeal, DHHS says.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.