Presidential hopefuls return to North Carolina as primary nears

WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP/WECT) - A steady run of Democratic presidential candidates to North Carolina is starting as the days dwindle before Tuesday’s primary.
Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders leads the return as he participates Wednesday in an anti-poverty forum at the Goldsboro church of civil rights activist the Rev. William Barber. Sanders also has a Winston-Salem rally on Thursday.
Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar will be in Raleigh later Thursday for a televised town hall. She and former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg are speaking Saturday in Charlotte at a state Democratic Party event.
Bloomberg also has announced a rally Saturday afternoon in Wilmington. The location of the event has not yet been announced.
Joe Biden and Pete Buttigieg also have weekend rallies scheduled in Raleigh.
