Port of Wilmington reaches historic milestone

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington’s port achieved its goal Monday night of simultaneously supporting two massive shipping vessels.
According to a post from NC Ports, two post- Panamax vessels, 10,000 TEU Seaspan Amazon and 10,000 TEU ZIM Tianjin, berthed at the port at the same time.
A time lapse video posted on the agency’s Facebook page shows ZIM Tianjin cruise into the port and dock with ease right beside Seaspan Amazon.
“The recently completed berth enhancement project and the addition of our three neo-Panamax cranes were critical for NC Ports to reach this historic milestone,” the post from NC Ports said.
The berth expansion project was officially completed last week, allowing the port to accommodate 2,600 feet of container berth space. Earlier this year, officials celebrated after Duke Energy raised transmission lines 40 feet, allowing larger ships carrying 14,000 TEUs and greater to navigate into Wilmington.
