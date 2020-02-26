Port of Wilmington reaches historic milestone

It was a historic evening for North Carolina Ports as two post-Panamax vessels - 10,000 TEU Seaspan Amazon & 10,000 TEU ZIM Tianjin - berthed at the Port of Wilmington Monday! The recently completed berth enhancement project and the addition of our three neo-Panamax cranes were critical for NC Ports to reach this historic milestone. It has long been a strategic goal to support operations of two post-Panamax vessels simultaneously at the Port of Wilmington and that goal was achieved last night.