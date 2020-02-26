Planned water service disruption in Pender community will require boil advisory

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Pender County Utilities customers in the Vineyard Trace Road subdivision, off Richard Switch Road, will temporarily be without water service Thursday morning.
Starting at 10 a.m., water service will be shut off for approximately two hours while crews conduct a water main extension project.
Once the work is complete and water service is restored, affected residents will need to boil all water for human consumption which includes drinking, making ice, brushing teether, washing dishes, and food preparation, or use bottled water until the boil advisory is lifted — typically within 24 hours.
Vigorous boiling for one minute should kill any disease-causing organisms that may be present in the water.
Periods of low or no pressure in the distribution system increases the potential for back siphonage and introduction of bacteria into the water system.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.