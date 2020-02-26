Lexington Co. deputies search for couple with memory issues who left assisted living facility

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department is searching for Ronald and Mary Denny.
According to the sheriff’s department, the couple was seen heading to dinner Tuesday night in a Hyundai Santa Fe around 5 p.m. They were later caught on camera leaving a restaurant near Walmart in Red Bank around 6:30 p.m.
Officials said the Ronald and Mary both have memory issues and are required to take medications for other conditions.
Ronald is 83 years old and Mary is 82, according to officials.
If you see Ronald and Mary Denny or their car, please call 911.
