First Alert Forecast: from wet and mild to cold and dry

To open your longer-range First Alert Forecast: sunny but sharply cooler Thursday and Friday upon the passage of that front. Thursday will open with temperatures in the brisk 40s; frosty 30s are more likely first thing Friday. Readings ought to peak in the 50s each afternoon. Expect similarly chilly vibes for Leap Day weekend. Dryness will stay the rule with one possible exception: an upper-level disturbance will try to wring out a stray shower or rogue flurry Saturday afternoon.