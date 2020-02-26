First Alert Forecast: from wet and mild to cold and dry

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Wednesday to you and thanks for checking into your First Alert Forecast! As a strong cold front approaches the Cape Fear Region, wet and mild weather remains in your forecast for Wednesday. Watch for widespread clouds, patchy fog, scattered showers, isolated downpours, and perhaps even a stray thunderstorm. Southwest winds will possibly gust more than 20 mph and almost certainly usher temperatures to the balmy upper 60s and lower 70s for afternoon highs.
To open your longer-range First Alert Forecast: sunny but sharply cooler Thursday and Friday upon the passage of that front. Thursday will open with temperatures in the brisk 40s; frosty 30s are more likely first thing Friday. Readings ought to peak in the 50s each afternoon. Expect similarly chilly vibes for Leap Day weekend. Dryness will stay the rule with one possible exception: an upper-level disturbance will try to wring out a stray shower or rogue flurry Saturday afternoon.
