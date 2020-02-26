Crews searching pond in Wilkes County for missing Tennessee toddler Evelyn Boswell

WILKES COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Crews are “looking in an area” in Wilkes County for missing 15-month-old Evelyn Boswell, Sullivan County Sheriff Jeff Cassidy confirmed Wednesday.
During the news conference, authorities confirmed that they are actively searching in a pond in Wilkes County, North Carolina. The search is related to the missing toddler.
The search for the 15-month-old from Tennessee has taken authorities to North Carolina before.
On February 21, Wilkes County deputies were searching for a stolen vehicle when they noticed BMW driving on Link Road in Elkin, North Carolina.
That vehicle was being driven by Angela Boswell, Evelyn’s grandmother, who was taken into custody.
Evelyn's mother, Megan Boswell was arrested Tuesday night.
According to court documents, Sullivan County investigators made contact with Megan Boswell after receiving information about a missing child from the Department of Children Services on Feb. 18.
Megan Boswell reportedly told investigators Evelyn was with the child’s father, Ethan Perry. Megan Boswell said she was supposed to meet Perry on Feb. 19 at 4 p.m. at the Ingles parking lot in Colonial Heights to pick up Evelyn.
After further investigation, detectives discovered Perry is actively enlisted in the U.S. Army and is currently stationed at Fort Polk, Louisiana, and did not have possession of Evelyn.
Investigators said Megan Boswell faces charges of false reporting to law enforcement in response to a legitimate inquiry.
Angela Boswell, Evelyn's grandmother was taken into custody last week on theft charges after she was found driving a BMW which had been reported stolen.
Officials said Melissa Wood reported her 2007 BMW had been stolen by Angela Boswell on Feb. 20. The BMW was reportedly going to be sold to Megan Boswell but officials said no agreement of purchase was made and no money was exchanged.
The vehicle was never returned to Wood, who told officials she could not make contact with Angela Boswell.
The story of the ongoing search for Evelyn becomes increasingly convoluted with each passing day.
