Childress, Demon Deacons stun No. 7 Duke 113-101 in 2OT

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) - Brandon Childress hit a tying 3-pointer late in regulation and finished with 17 points to help Wake Forest stun seventh-ranked Duke 113-101 in double overtime.
Childress missed his first 10 shots before hitting the tying 3 with 15.5 seconds left in regulation. He also hit a 3-pointer to open the second overtime, sending the Demon Deacons to their first win against the Blue Devils in nearly six years.
Freshman Wendell Moore Jr. had a season-high 25 points to lead the Blue Devils.
Duke had won 11 straight meetings in the instate Atlantic Coast Conference series.
