CFPUA: Section of S. Front St. to close to traffic Thursday
By WECT Staff | February 26, 2020 at 10:50 AM EST - Updated February 26 at 10:50 AM

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A section of South Front Street in downtown Wilmington will be closed to traffic Thursday while CFPUA crews perform water and sewer system upgrades.

Crews will close South Front Street between Market Street and Dock Street at 8:30 a.m. The road closure is expected to last approximately 8 to 10 hours.

Local traffic for commercial business drop-off will be allowed. Drivers are advised to detour to South Second Street via Dock Street and Market Street.

Customers with questions may call CFPUA Customer Service at 910-332-6550.

See below for a map of the road closure:

A map of the scheduled closure.
A map of the scheduled closure. (Source: CFPUA)

