Brooks, N. Carolina beat N.C. State, snap 7-game skid

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) - Garrison Brooks scored 30 points to help North Carolina end a seven-game losing streak with an 85-79 victory over North Carolina State.
North Carolina erased a 52-45 deficit in the second half with a 22-4 run. Five different players scored, led by reserve Christian Keeling, who poured in eight points in about two minutes.
When Brooks completed a three-point play with 8:33 remaining, the Tar Heels had a 67-56 lead, their largest margin of the night. Markell Johnson scored 21 and had 10 assists for N.C. State.
