Brooks, N. Carolina beat N.C. State, snap 7-game skid
North Carolina guard Leaky Black (1) dribbles while North Carolina State guard Braxton Beverly defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Chapel Hill, N.C., Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome) (Source: Gerry Broome)
February 25, 2020 at 11:42 PM EST - Updated February 25 at 11:42 PM

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) - Garrison Brooks scored 30 points to help North Carolina end a seven-game losing streak with an 85-79 victory over North Carolina State.

North Carolina erased a 52-45 deficit in the second half with a 22-4 run. Five different players scored, led by reserve Christian Keeling, who poured in eight points in about two minutes.

When Brooks completed a three-point play with 8:33 remaining, the Tar Heels had a 67-56 lead, their largest margin of the night. Markell Johnson scored 21 and had 10 assists for N.C. State.

