Arrests made in 2019 Columbus County triple murders

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - At least two people have been arrested in connection with a triple killing in Columbus County in Sept. 2019, according to Sheriff Jody Greene.
Greene declined to provide further details other than to say the sheriff’s office was planning to release more information in a news release Wednesday afternoon.
First responders were called to a home on Brittany Lane outside of Whiteville just before 7 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019.
When they arrived, they found four family members suffering from gunshot wounds.
Despite crew’s efforts to save the victims, Leonel Ciprian Noyola, his wife, Nancy Trujillo Espinoza, and his 5-year-old son, Alexis Trujillo, died. The child’s grandmother, Rafaela Noyola Jaramillo, was wounded in the shootings but survived.
The sheriff’s office later said that the shootings were a targeted attack and not a random act of violence.
The suspects reportedly stole the family’s 2011 silver Ford Fusion which was later located nearby on Twin Pines Road.
