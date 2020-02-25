Your count, counts! Campaign underway to educate public about upcoming census

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A new decade means it’s time for a new census.
Every 10 years, the United States government conducts a headcount to try and gauge how many people live in the communities throughout the country. The results of the census determine how federal funds will be distributed.
To educate New Hanover County about the importance of having every citizen counted, county and city leaders have started the “Cape Fear Counts” campaign.
“I can’t stress how important it is," said Commissioner Jonathan Barfield, Jr. "Every 10 years we try and count how many people are in our county, in our communities, and we’re guessing we’re going to have around 230,000 citizens in our county and expecting to grow another 30 to 40 thousand in the next 10 to 20 years. I want to see what the real number is.”
In the next few weeks you’ll see social media ads, television promos, flyers and people out at different events around the community spreading the word.
An accurate count in New Hanover County will help ensure our community receives support for public safety, education, family support services, healthcare, human services, environmental protections, economic development, emergency response, public transportation, and more.
“It’s all about money at the end of the day," said Barfield. "If we don’t get that money, it will go to other states as well so it’s important to make that everyone is counted not only in New Hanover County but the state of North Carolina.”
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.